Wolves star Matija Sarkic’s move to Stoke City collapsed due to the Potters failure to agree personal terms with the goalkeeper, according to Express & Star.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper joined Wolves from Aston Villa in the summer of 2022 but failed to establish himself as a regular in the starting line-up.

Last season, Sarkic went out on loan in January to join Alex Neil’s side and made eight appearances for them.

He managed to impress the Potters with his performances and Stoke wanted to sign the player on a permanent deal.

Wolves are open to letting the player leave Molineux as they have signed Tom King this summer.

The Midlands outfit agreed a deal worth £1.25m with add-ons with Stoke City and it is said Sarkic also completed his medical with the Potters.

But it has been claimed that the deal failed to materialise because Sarkic and Stoke were unable to agree on personal terms.

Now Stoke have shifted their focus on Mark Travers and it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Sarkic in the future.