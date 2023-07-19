Reading have now joined a host of clubs in the hunt for Manchester United midfield talent Charlie Savage, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Savage spent the second half of last season on loan at Forest Green Rovers in League One, answering the call from the New Lawn despite needing to walk into a relegation battle which the club ultimately lost.

He could now be on the move again this summer as a host of sides eye snapping him up.

Cardiff City and Portsmouth are interested in Savage, while Rotherham United are also keen on the 20-year-old.

Now they have been joined by League One side Reading, who are rebuilding under Ruben Selles and have made an approach for Savage.

It is claimed that Savage is a player Manchester United are prepared to consider loan offers and permanent offers for this summer.

The midfielder did feature during Manchester United’s friendly with Leeds United in Norway last week.

However, he was not in the Red Devils’ squad to play Lyon in a friendly on Wednesday.