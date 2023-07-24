Fulham might not sign Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu despite being in talks for him, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Cottagers are working on a couple of deals as they push to reinforce their defence this summer.

Marco Silva wants a left-footed centre-back in his squad ahead of the new season and Fulham are working on multiple deals.

They are in talks with Ajax to sign Calvin Bassey and have also been in conversations with Southampton’s Salisu, with claims they are closing in on the Saints man.

The negotiations with Ajax for Bassey, who has been told he will hardly play if he stays in Amsterdam, are also advanced however and Fulham have taken a call.

They have decided they only want to sign one left footed centre-back, meaning a decision must be made.

Fulham will have to decide between Bassey and Salisu and they may not sign the Saints star.

Salisu has other suitors as well with Ligue 1’s Monaco believed to be interested in signing him this summer.