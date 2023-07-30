Everton are set to make a decision on Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City target Tom Cannon soon, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Hitman Cannon has a host of Championship sides chasing his signature on loan following an impressive turn at Preston North End during the second half of last term.

Everton are prepared to let Cannon go out on loan again, though they want a substantial loan fee, and interest in the player is high.

Stoke City, Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday are all keen, while Blackburn Rovers, Preston and Sunderland are also suitors.

It is unclear where Cannon will end up, but a decision is said to be coming soon, with the new campaign looming large.

Cannon may want to be in through the door at his next club in time for the kick-off of the new Championship season.

The striker is rated as a promising prospect and demonstrated his ability to find the back of the net at Championship level while at Deepdale.

Everton have already brought in Arnaut Danjuma and are working on a further two attacking arrivals, meaning game time will be limited for Cannon if he stays at Goodison.