Juventus want Genoa to agree to an obligation to buy in any loan agreement for Everton linked defender Koni De Winter.

The 20-year-old Juventus youth academy graduate spent last season with Serie A side Empoli on loan.

He missed a chunk of the last term due to an injury but still impressed in his 14 top-flight appearances.

De Winter has multiple suitors in the transfer market this summer and Premier League side Everton have already enquired about the defender.

Now Genoa are trying to steal a march on the competition and are in talks with Juventus to loan De Winter, according to Sky Italia.

Juventus want Genoa to agree to an obligation to buy in the deal.

Genoa on the other hand are only willing to include the obligation if they manage to avoid relegation in the upcoming campaign.

Newly promoted Italian side Frosinone also admire the Belgian centre-back and he has interest from English Championship clubs as well.

Now it remains to be seen if Everton will reignite their interest in the 20-year-old defender with Genoa pushing to complete a deal in the upcoming days and weeks.