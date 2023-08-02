Tony Dorigo is of the view that the Championship is like a marathon where Leeds United are going in as the big boys this season.

Leeds are back in the Championship after a three-year stay in the top division of English football.

Now under Daniel Farke’s stewardship, they are trying to reshape the squad and are eyeing an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

Dorigo believes that every game in the Championship is going to prove to be a tough contest and stressed that Leeds have to fight to get the better of their opponents.

The ex-Whites star compared the Championship to a marathon and believes that coming down from the Premier League, the Yorkshire outfit are one of the favourites to do well.

“We’ve been away from the Championship for three years now but what I do know is that it’s an absolute slog, it’s a marathon, it’s a fight and we will be the big boys coming down to the Championship“, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“In every single game we know what we’re in for.

“They are all going to be huge, tough games so that’s going to be no surprise.

“We’ve got to be ready for that.

“Hopefully we can surmount that and show how good we are.”

Farke’s side will welcome Cardiff City to Elland Road on Sunday and will be determined to begin the season with a positive result in front of the home crowd.