AC Milan have shortlisted Tottenham Hotspur linked defender Clement Lenglet as a potential target, it has been claimed in Italy.

Lenglet spent last season on loan with the north London outfit from Barcelona, where he made 35 appearances and made three goal contributions in the process.

Barcelona are keen to offload the player and Spurs have held talks with them over a permanent transfer for the Frenchman.

However, it has been suggested that Barcelona are growing concerned over Lenglet as the Premier League outfit are not ready to pay Barcelona’s €15m asking price.

And now according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.it), Italian giants AC Milan are eyeing the Spurs-linked defender.

It has been suggested that a bid of around €10m would be enough to take him from the Spanish club, even though it falls short of Barcelona’s valuation for the player.

Spurs supremo Daniel Levy is currently working on a deal to sign Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg; he is also a left-footed central defender like Lenglet.

Tottenham are expected to sign two senior centre-backs this summer, while they could also sell Davinson Sanchez.