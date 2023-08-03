Tottenham Hotspur have thrashed out personal terms on a contract with Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven ahead of potentially signing him.

Van de Ven has been on Tottenham’s radar all summer but the negotiations stalled earlier in the transfer window.

The two clubs had major disagreements over his valuation but progress has been made by Tottenham in their pursuit of the defender.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has personally taken charge of the negotiations in order to get a deal over the line.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, personal terms are now in place between the Dutchman and Tottenham.

The defender has given his seal of approval to a six-year contract with a view to moving to Tottenham this summer.

Van de Ven is now waiting for the two clubs to work out a deal between themselves before he can travel to England to complete the transfer.

The two clubs are far closer to reaching a deal, with Spurs now ready to offer a fee of €40m and €5m in add-ons.

Spurs are hopeful that an agreement will be in place soon for Van de Ven to join the club this summer.