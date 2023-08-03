Tottenham Hotspur are preparing an offer for centre-back Edmond Tapsoba, but Bayer Leverkusen are digging their heels in this summer.

The 24-year-old centre-back has been on Tottenham’s shortlist of defender targets throughout the ongoing transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou has been insisting on the importance of signing defensive reinforcements and Spurs have been working behind the scenes to fulfil that ambition.

Tottenham are working on a deal to sign Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven, but it has been claimed that Tapsoba very much remains a target for the club.

According to German broadcaster Sport1 (via Fussball Transfers), Spurs are working on tabling an offer to sign the Leverkusen centre-back this summer.

It has been claimed that Tottenham are plotting to put in a bid worth €45m for the Burkina Faso defender.

However, that is not likely to be enough as Leverkusen want way more money before agreeing to sell him.

Leverkusen do not want to sell Tapsoba this summer and have made their intentions clear.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs decide to push the envelope to land the centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.