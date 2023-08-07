Burnley have not scheduled a medical for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge today though quick progress is being made regarding the transfer, according to The Athletic.

Berge played a key role as the Blades managed to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season.

Missing just nine games throughout the season, Berge ended with eleven goal contributions and has now emerged as a target for Burnley, who were also one of the three other teams to have earned promotion.

Vincent Kompany’s team have made central midfield an area where they want to invest on a priority basis and Berge is one option they have shortlisted.

In fact, discussions between the two clubs have already started and things are advancing quickly.

However, Berge will not be having his medical with Burnley today.

He has less than a year left on his current contract with Sheffield United and the Blades look set to cash in on him.

Berge arrived in English football in 2020 and has so far featured in 109 games making 27 goal contributions.

He has regularly been linked with an exit from Sheffield United.