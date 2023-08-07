Portsmouth will not be signing Derby County and Reading target Jensen Weir on loan this summer.

Weir is expected to move on from Premier League side Brighton on a fresh loan spell, following a productive campaign in League One at Morecambe last term.

He impressed in a Morecambe side that were relegated and has been drawing substantial interest once again from the third tier.

Clubs have enquired with Brighton about Weir, with Reading and Derby both claimed to be keen, though Lincoln City are not in the race.

Portsmouth can also be ruled out as a destination for the midfielder this summer.

Pompey boss John Mousinho has told BBC South that he is not set to sign Weir from Brighton.

It had been thought that Portsmouth were contenders for the midfielder’s signature, but that talk is wide of the mark.

It remains to be seen where Weir, who will be looking for regular game time this season, eventually ends up.