French side Reims have agreed a fee for Liverpool target Keito Nakamura, who is keen to move on from LASK Linz this summer.

Japan international Nakamura has impressed at the Austrian club and is now a man in demand during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Liverpool are admirers of the Japanese attacker and have made a bid for him this summer, which was turned down by LASK Linz.

Nakamura has serious interest from France, where Lille would like him, but must first free up a non-EU spot in their squad.

And now Reims, according to French radio station RMC, have agreed a fee with LASK Linz.

The attacker is now considering whether he wants to move to Reims.

Nakamura, who scored 17 goals in a total of 36 outings over the course of last term, is keen to move on from LASK Linz this summer.

The 23-year-old has already turned out in the Austrian Bundesliga this season, clocking 45 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Rapid Vienna.