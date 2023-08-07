Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United target Jonathan David has rejected a big money proposal from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, according to the Guardian.

David is on the books at French side Lille, though could potentially move this summer for the right price.

West Ham have been linked with being keen on the striker, while Tottenham are also keeping him in mind given they may have to replace Harry Kane.

And the Premier League pair have been handed a boost as David has turned down a lucrative proposal from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi side Al Hilal told David they were prepared to pay him €12m per year to make the move to the kingdom.

David though rejected the offer and does not want to head to Saudi Arabia.

Al Hilal have not been put off however and will try to convince David to have a rethink on his stance.

The 23-year-old scored an impressive 24 goals in just 37 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille last season, including finding the back of the net against Paris Saint-Germain.