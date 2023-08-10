Brighton would prefer to sell Moises Caicedo to Liverpool over Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.

Chelsea and Liverpool are now going head to head for the signature of the highly rated Ecuador international midfielder.

The London outfit have been attempting to agree a deal with Brighton for several weeks, but have yet to meet the Seagulls’ valuation of the player.

Liverpool are now also in the mix and a bid is soon expected to be lodged with Brighton.

And it is suggested that Brighton would prefer to sell Caicedo to Liverpool over Chelsea.

Brighton have good relations with Liverpool following the two clubs doing business earlier this summer, when Alexis Mac Allister was sold to the Reds.

The Seagulls would be happier for Caicedo to make the same move rather than go to Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo, who is currently in London with his agent, is claimed however to prefer a move to Chelsea this summer.