Southampton are not expecting to have the loan deal for West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes done until the start of next week, according to the Daily Echo.

Downes, 24, joined the Hammers from Swansea City last year and has so far featured sporadically for the London outfit.

He has drawn interest from Southampton this summer and David Moyes’ side are also keen on letting the midfielder go on a temporary basis.

Downes is now on the verge of joining Russell Martin’s side on a season-long loan deal.

However, it is claimed that the Saints are not expecting to conclude the loan deal until the start of next week for now.

The Hammers have recently signed Edson Alvarez and are all set to secure the services of James Ward-Prowse.

Downes will have an opportunity to play regularly for Southampton and the deal could contain an option to make the move permanent.

Now it remains to be seen whether Downes will be able to contribute substantially to the Saints’ efforts to secure promotion this season.