Leeds United are revisiting their interest in Finland and Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, with Tyler Adams’ future at Elland Road being uncertain, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder joined Rangers in the winter of 2019 and has featured in 193 games for the Ibrox outfit.

Last season, Finland international Kamara played a bit-part role in Rangers’ campaign, starting only eleven games in the league.

Following a host of departures, Leeds showed interest in signing the Finn early in the transfer window but later shifted their focus to strengthening other positions.

Adams’ move to Chelsea fell through last week, but he is still expected to leave Elland Road this summer.

Leeds have now rekindled their interest in Kamara and they are exploring the possibility of a move for the Rangers star.

Gers boss Michael Beale has disclosed that the 27-year-old is expected to leave Ibrox this summer.

Kamara has two years left on his contract and it remains to be seen whether Leeds will make a move for him in the coming days.