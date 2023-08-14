Nottingham Forest are eager to explore other possible exit options for midfielder Gustavo Scarpa before looking at Olympiacos as a solution, according to the Athletic.

Scarpa, 29, only arrived at Nottingham Forest in January this year but has failed to live up to expectations at the City Ground.

He has played in six Premier League games for Steve Cooper’s side and he is not in the Nottingham Forest boss’ plans moving forward.

Cooper is attempting to reshape his bloated squad this summer and is keen on jettisoning the Brazilian.

Scarpa is also eager to leave the City Ground and he is of interest to Forest’s sister club Olympiacos, with the Greek outfit eyeing adding to their midfield stocks.

However, the Tricky Trees are willing to explore other potential exit options for Scarpa, who is deemed surplus to requirements at the City Ground, first before evaluating the Greek giants’ interest in the Brazilian.

Nottingham Forest have witnessed the departures of a host of players in the ongoing transfer window and Scarpa is all set to expand the list.

Now it remains to be seen how quickly Cooper’s side will be able to find the right solution to the Brazilian’s situation at the City Ground.