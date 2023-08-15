West Ham United are rivalling Rennes for the signature of Freiburg winger Roland Sallai, a player that David Moyes is hugely keen on.

With money to spend, West Ham are expected to make a number of additions before the transfer window closes, while they could also see further departures.

Moyes is keen for further options in the final third and his eyes have been drawn to Germany for an addition.

West Ham are in talks with Freiburg about winger Sallai, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, though they are not alone as Rennes are also holding discussions.

It is claimed that the Hungary international is one of the profiles that Moyes likes the most.

Freiburg signed Sallai from Cypriot club APOEL in 2018.

The 26-year-old has an injury interrupted season last term, but still made 19 appearances in the Bundesliga for Freiburg, scoring once and providing five assists.

Sallai, who is under contract at Freiburg until the summer of 2025, is able to operate on either flank and also as a number 10.