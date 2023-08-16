Leicester City are in the race to land Manchester City star Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who is on the radar of Leeds United and Southampton, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 21-year-old centre-back is a product of Manchester City’s academy and spent last season on loan with Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.

Harwood-Bellis made 32 league appearances for Burnley last season, picked up six cautions and helped the Clarets earn promotion.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke is an admirer of Harwood-Bellis’ ability and the Whites hold an interest in signing him.

Southampton have seen an exodus of players this summer and Russell Martin is keen on loaning Harwood-Bellis, who has 73 Championship appearances under his belt, this summer.

Now it has been claimed that Leicester are also in the mix for the signature of the Manchester City star.

Enzo Maresca, who worked with Harwood-Bellis during his time at Manchester City, believes that the young centre-back will improve his defence.

The Sky Blues are open to letting the player leave on a permanent transfer this summer, but Leeds, Southampton and Leicester are all exploring a loan move for the player.