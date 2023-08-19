Serie A side Atalanta have asked Leeds United about Willy Gnonto and the winger would approve of joining them, with Europa League football on the table.

Gnonto is desperate to part ways with Leeds following their relegation into the Championship and has even now taken the step of handing in a written transfer request.

The Italy international has refused to play for Leeds while he seeks a move away and the Whites have him training away from the first team.

Leeds have so far rejected offers for Gnonto and want to keep him, but the winger’s list of suitors is growing longer.

Now Atalanta, who have qualified for the Europa League, have asked Leeds about Gnonto, according to Italian journalist Filippo Maggi.

Gnonto would approve of going to Atalanta, but talks over a possible deal have yet to take place.

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are both keen on Gnonto, with the Toffees even having lodged bids.

Leeds though may find Gnonto’s departure to be an easier pill to swallow if it is for a side abroad.