Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Willy Gnonto has now handed Leeds United a written transfer request, according to The Athletic.

The Italy international is desperate to find a way out of Elland Road and is worried Championship football will affect his chances of playing at Euro 2024.

Gnonto has no relegation release clause in his contract and Leeds are continuing to insist he will not be sold.

However, he has refused to play for Leeds as he seeks a move away and is not involved tonight against West Brom.

Gnonto has now taken the step of putting in a written transfer request to Leeds as he pushes to move away.

Everton have been prominent in their interest in Gnonto and the winger is willing to go to Goodison Park.

Tottenham are also keeping close tabs on Gnonto’s situation and could move to take him to the capital.

It has been suggested that Gnonto would leap at the chance to move to Tottenham this summer.

Gnonto is currently training alone.