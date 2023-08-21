Hull City and Bristol City are set to end their pursuit of Derby County star Max Bird due to his recent ankle injury, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The 22-year old defensive midfielder is a product of Derby County’s academy set-up and he has established himself as a key part of the Rams midfield.

Bird’s performances for Derby have attracted interest from Championship outfits Hull City and Bristol City.

Bristol City are keen to strengthen their midfield department with the departure of Alex Scott and Hull boss Liam Rosenior is an admirer of Bird’s talent.

The defensive midfielder suffered an ankle ligament injury during Derby’s game against Oxford United last Tuesday, which will keep him on the sidelines for at least ten weeks.

And it has been claimed that Hull City and Bristol City expect to drop their interest in Bird until January as a result of his anticipated lengthy absence from the field.

Last season, Bird featured 38 times for Derby and has captained the Rams on several occasions.

Paul Warne’s side have begun the season in a rocky manner and it remains to be seen whether they will dig in the market to replace Bird before the transfer window closes.