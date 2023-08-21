Everton and Nottingham Forest have been boosted in the race for Callum Hudson-Odoi, with Fulham pulling out of the mix, according to the Times.

The winger is expected to move on from Chelsea before the transfer window slams shut on 1st September.

Fulham have been holding talks with Chelsea in an attempt to agree a deal for Hudson-Odoi, however the Blues’ £8m asking price has been a sticking point.

Everton and Nottingham Forest are also keen on Hudson-Odoi and the pair have been boosted by Fulham now pulling out of the race.

Craven Cottage will not be the winger’s destination this summer.

Everton are keen on adding attacking options before the window slams shut and are weighing up a bid for Hudson-Odoi.

Forest are also interested, but have yet to put together a concrete move.

Neither will have to fight Fulham for the winger.

Hudson-Odoi, 22, is inside the final year of his contract at Chelsea and is looking to move on to get his career back on track.

He spent last term on loan in the Bundesliga at Bayer Leverkusen.