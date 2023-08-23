PSV Eindhoven are keen on signing Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite on a permanent transfer and could move for him straight after selling Ibrahim Sangare.

Last season, Everton sent the 21-year-old centre-back on a season-long loan to PSV, where he impressed the Dutch giants.

Branthwaite made a total of 36 appearances for PSV last season and helped them win the Dutch Cup.

The English defender has returned to Goodison Park after his loan spell and training with Sean Dyche’ senior team.

PSV are interested in taking him back to Eindhoven this summer, but would need to offer Everton a substantial fee.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Peter Bosz’s side want to sign the Toffees star on a permanent basis but are lacking the financial means at the moment.

However, if PSV sell in-demand midfielder Sangare then it would hand them the funds to launch an immediate move for Branthwaite.

Branthwaite’s current contract runs out at the end of June 2025 and it remains to be seen whether PSV will be able to come in with an offer before the end of the transfer window to snatch the player from Everton.