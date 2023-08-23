Sheffield United are pressing ahead with their efforts to sign Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 21-year-old striker is expected to leave Aston Villa before the ongoing summer transfer window closes next week.

He had a terrific loan spell at Middlesbrough in the second half of last season but Aston Villa are determined to sell him this summer.

Sheffield United are the club who have emerged as a potential destination for Archer in the ongoing window.

And it has been claimed that negotiations are moving forward at a brisk pace as the Blades push to get a deal over the line.

Paul Heckingbottom is desperate to land a striker before the window closes and Archer is a viable target for Sheffield United.

The Yorkshire club are pressing ahead quickly with their attempts to get their hands on the Villa forward.

The Midlands club do want a buy-back in any deal to sell the forward as they want to retain some sort of control over his future.