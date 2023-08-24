Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers target Andrew Moran is set to join Blackburn Rovers on loan from Brighton, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder joined Brighton from Bray Wanderers in 2020 and his performances for the Seagulls development side have turned some heads.

Moran is a player in demand in the ongoing window and Championship outfits Stoke City, QPR, Swansea City and Blackburn are interested in him.

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth is keen to strengthen his midfield and believes Brighton’s 19-year-old prospect can significantly aid his team in that department.

Stoke City have been linked with a host of midfield targets this summer and they believe Moran fits the profile of the midfielder they are looking for.

However, Blackburn appear to have managed to win the race for Moran, as they have agreed a loan deal with Brighton for the 19-year-old.

Jon Dahl Tomasson is an admirer of Moran’s talents and believes the attacking midfielder will be able to help Blackburn push for promotion this season.

Last season, Moran featured 19 times in the Premier League 2 Division 1 for Brighton, scoring ten goals while assisting six times.