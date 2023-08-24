Fulham are exploring a deal to exchange Tosin Adarabioyo for Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier with some cash in the ongoing window, according to Sky Sports.

Tottenham are keen on bringing in a centre-back this summer and Fulham’s Adarabioyo is an option they have regularly been linked with.

Monaco are interested in the defender, but Fulham are not interested in doing a deal with the Ligue 1 side, who are set to walk away from the swoop.

Dier is not in Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the future and the player is subject to interest from Fulham in the ongoing window.

It has been claimed that Fulham could offer Tottenham a deal of Adarabioyo in exchange for Dier, including cash in the agreement.

The 29-year-old Spurs star is said to be open to a move in the summer transfer window.

Dier has entered the final year of his contract with Tottenham and has 270 Premier League appearances under his belt.

Tottenham are yet to table a bid for Adarabioyo and now it remains to be seen whether Spurs will be willing to sign off on an exchange deal with the Cottagers.