Turkish giants Galatasaray are yet to give up on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Spurs bought the Frenchman from Lyon in the summer of 2019 on a £63m deal, but he has struggled to deliver in his time in north London.

Nodombele spent last season on loan with Italian champions Napoli and played a sporadic role for them.

The 26-year-old is not in contention to start for Ange Postecoglou and could well once again leave the north London outfit this summer.

French side Rennes are keen to sign the midfielder, but Tottenham’s asking price for the player has turned out to be an obstacle for them.

Istanbul giants Galatasaray consider Ndombele as a priority target this summer and according to Turkish daily Sabah, they have not given up on the Spurs man.

However, it was suggested that the Frenchman is not willing to entertain a move to Turkey.

Whether Ndombele will have a rethink as the days tick down on the transfer window clock remains to be seen.