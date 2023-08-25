Preston North End are pushing to sign Cadiz attacker Milutin Osmajic before the end of the transfer window.

Ryan Lowe has made a striker priority for the Lillywhites in the ongoing window as he seeks more firepower.

And Preston are keen to bring back Everton starlet Tom Cannon, who had a spell at Deepdale on loan last term.

However, Everton have yet to make a decision on Cannon’s future and that has forced Preston to look into other targets.

Lowe’s side have identified Osmajic as a player who perfectly fits the profile they are looking for.

And according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Preston are now pushing to seal a deal for the forward before the end of the transfer window.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Portuguese side Vizela and scored eight times in 31 appearances.

Osmajic has entered the final year of his contract with Cadiz and it remains to be seen whether the Championship outfit are able to seal the deal for the forward.