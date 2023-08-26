Everton have pulled out of the pursuit of Chelsea outcast Callum Hudson-Odoi despite showing interest in the attacker for a significant period, according to the Daily Express.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche is keen on making signings to boost his final third options and is likely to make further attacking additions to his squad.

The Merseyside outfit have signed Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma this summer and are also after a host of stars, including Che Adams and Beto.

Dyche’s side were also after Hudson-Odoi, who is deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

But now it is suggested that the Toffees have pulled the plug on the pursuit of the English forward.

Dyche’s side are striving to sink their teeth into a deal for Udinese striker Beto amid their hopes of not getting dragged into another relegation jostle this season.

Nottingham Forest, who are also keen on Hudson-Odoi, have stepped up their efforts to land the Chelsea attacker and are close to capturing him.

Everton have also missed out on scooping up Willy Gnonto and they could fail in bringing Adams to Goodison Park.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Toffees will be finally able to land the Udinese star before the transfer window closes.