Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart are exploring signing Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips in the final days of the transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Phillips has been surplus to requirements at Liverpool all summer but they are yet to find a buyer for him.

Leeds showed interest in him earlier in the window but it seems the Whites are no longer looking to sign the Reds defender.

With days left in the window, Liverpool are desperate to move him on and he is attracting late interest from the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart want Phillips and have been in touch with Liverpool to ask about signing him.

He previously impressed during a season on loan at Stuttgart in 2019/20 and the German club want him back.

They are exploring getting a deal done to take the defender to Germany in the final days of the transfer window.

Stuttgart are considering signing him on a permanent deal as well as getting him on another loan.

Liverpool would prefer to sell Phillips and get some cash in but for the moment they are yet to receive suitable bids.