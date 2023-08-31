Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra does not want to play in the Championship and it is not certain he will remain at Elland Road.

Sinisterra missed matches for Leeds earlier this season as his representatives explored an exit route from the Yorkshire club.

However, he played and scored in Leeds’ 4-3 win away at Ipswich Town at the weekend and has appeared set to stay at the club.

That is not guaranteed though, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, and Sinisterra could still go.

The Colombian winger does not want to play in the Championship and is still hoping an exit option comes up.

Several sides have asked about his situation in recent days.

However, signing Sinisterra would be an expensive operation and it is far from clear that any of his suitors could do the deal.

Nevertheless, the winger is still open to leaving Leeds before the transfer window shuts as he looks to avoid a season in the Championship with the Whites.