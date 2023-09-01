Sheffield United and Cardiff City target Kieffer Moore could end up staying at Bournemouth, according to WalesOnline.

Moore has been tipped to make a late move away from Dean Court this summer, but is still at Bournemouth with the clock ticking.

The striker is not short of admirers and Cardiff and Sheffield United have been mooted as possible destinations for him.

The odds at the moment though are firmly on Moore staying on the south coast with Bournemouth.

Moore has clocked just 54 minutes of football over the course of Bournemouth’s first three Premier League games this season.

The hitman could be facing continued limited game time if he stays with the Cherries.

Moore counts suitors Cardiff amongst his former clubs, while a move to Sheffield United would keep him in the Premier League.

He has made 30 appearances in the Premier League and scored four goals.