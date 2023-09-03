Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has selected his side to lock horns with rivals Rangers at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

With the transfer window now closed until January, Rodgers has a settled group of players to work with and will be looking to see results improve, starting with today’s clash.

Celtic were dumped out of the Scottish League Cup by Kilmarnock and then followed it up by being held at home in the league by St Johnstone.

Rodgers will be fully aware of the need to head into the international break on the back of a good result and not least due to the opposition on offer today.

The Celtic boss has Joe Hart between the sticks for the clash, while in defence he goes with a back four of Alistair Johnston, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

In the engine room, Celtic will be looking to see Matt O’Riley, Callum McGregor and David Turnbull dominate, while up top Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo carry the goal threat.

Rodgers can look to his bench for options at any time and they include Anthony Ralston and Alexandro Bernabei.

Celtic are without Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki, Stephen Welsh, Reo Hatate, Mikey Johnston and Marco Tilo.

Celtic Team vs Rangers

Hart, Johnston, Lagerbielke, Scales, Taylor, O’Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Maeda, Kyogo, Abada

Substitutes: Bain, Palma, Yang, Holm, Kobayashi, Oh, Kwon, Bernabei, Ralston