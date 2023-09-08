Former Rangers head of performance Jordan Milsom has revealed that the Gers project was easier to deal with than the project at Aston Villa due to the turbulent nature of the Premier League.

Milsom was part of Steven Gerrard’s coaching staff at Rangers and helped the former Liverpool star guide the Gers to the Scottish Premiership title in the 2020/21 season.

He later joined Gerrard’s coaching staff at Aston Villa in November 2021 before parting ways with the Midlands club the following October when Gerrard was sacked.

Milson feels that at Rangers, Gerrard successfully galvanised the whole club and the Scottish giants were also keen to get back to where they felt they belonged.

The former Gers head of performance also believes that Rangers project was easier compared to the one they handled at Premier League club Aston Villa, as he revealed the English top flight is more turbulent in nature.

“I think Rangers are a bit different because they did not really have the staff in place”, Milson said on the Pacey Performance Podcast.

“The club were desperate to become what they were.

“I think Steven galvanised the whole club and everyone just got on to the journey.

“And there were certainly bumps along the way, potential doubts, tough times and tough conversations at certain points, but it was easier.

“I think when you go to the Premier League, it’s so turbulent.

“There are a lot of good people working in the Premier League, but there are also times when you have to build relationships and sometimes change the processes and practices to get the method and process that you want.”

Milsom is now back with Gerrard and is working at Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq.