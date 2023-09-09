Jamie Shackleton admits he grew up watching Stuart Dallas play in various positions for Leeds United throughout the years and added that, at the moment, he is doing the same job for the club.

Dallas, 32, joined Leeds in the summer of 2015 and has featured in 267 games for the Whites, scoring 28 times while assisting 18 goals.

The Northern Irishman, a legend due to his displays for the Whites, was a key part of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side which won promotion back to the Premier League in the 2020/21 season.

Shackleton, who has been playing in various different roles in Daniel Farke’s team this season, revealed that he grew up watching Dallas do superb jobs in different positions for Leeds.

The 23-year-old admitted that at the moment he is doing a similar job to that Dallas has done over the years for Leeds and stated that he is trying to do his best in every role Farke is instructing him to play.

“I used to watch Stu and watch him each week play all over the park in different positions and every time do an unbelievable job in all of them”, Shackleton said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“At the minute I am kind of doing the same thing.

“Kind of being played in a few different positions and, like him, just trying to really give everything to make sure that job’s done well in that role.”

Shackleton has featured six times this season for Leeds and has impressed, playing in several different positions to help out the team.