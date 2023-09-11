Aberdeen’s new acquisition Stefan Gartenmann has opened up on being made to feel welcome at Pittodrie after completing his loan switch from Midtjylland, with Graeme Shinnie helping him.

The Dons have made a sluggish start to their Scottish Premiership campaign this season and Pittodrie boss Barry Robson will hope to have stability in his backline with the arrival of Gartenmann.

The Danish star admits he has already felt loved and welcomed at Aberdeen and he has opened up on everybody in the dressing room being helpful to him.

He revealed Shinnie’s offer to drive him home following training and stressed that he did not struggle to find his new side’s environment cordial.

“It is fun when you come into a new locker room and try to find common ground”, Gartenmann told Aberdeen’s in-house media.

“The first thing I asked Slobodan Rubezic is whether he played with a goalkeeper I used to play with [Nikola Mirkovic] and he said straight away ‘he is my brother.’

“We called him straight away and he was happy to see us together in the dressing room.

“All the guys are like that.

“I have only been here a few days and everyone has been very helpful.

“Graeme Shinnie offered to drive me home after training so everyone is helping.”

With the Danish star finding his new side and team-mates amicable, it remains to be seen how well he will contribute to Robson’s side going forward.