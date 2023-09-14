Former Hibernian striker Tam McManus believes that new Hibs boss Nick Montgomery will sort out the side’s defence based on what he has heard about him.

The Hibees let go of Lee Johnson last month after they experienced a shaky start to the campaign, with the former Bristol City boss given fewer than a handful of league games this term.

After considering candidates for the managerial role during the international break, they appointed Montgomery as their new boss.

Hibs conceded eight goals in their opening four league matches and they also gave up eight goals over two legs against Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League playoff round.

McManus believes that their defence is a massive concern but also stressed that the English manager will address Hibs’ defensive problem first and foremost based on what he has heard.

“The defence is the big concern but from what I hear, Monty will make sure they are organised first and foremost which should help”, McManus wrote in his Daily Record column.

“Figuring out a clear identity for this team should be a big priority.”

Now it remains to be seen if Montgomery’s men will be able to produce a solid defensive performance against St. Johnstone on Saturday.