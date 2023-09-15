Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has claimed ahead of the side’s match against Sheffield United that new recruit Alejo Veliz has been impatient to get started.

The Lilywhites landed Veliz from Rosario Central on a six-year deal this summer as Postecoglou was eager to add the promising attacker.

The Argentine star has been recovering from injury since his arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, he attended his first session at Spurs on Thursday and Postecoglou insisted that the talented forward is raring to get the ball rolling in the Premier League.

“Alejo is finally on the pitch, which is great”, Postecoglou said in a press conference when asked about Veliz.

“It was his first session yesterday. He has been impatiently waiting to get started.

“It was good to have him involved yesterday and he will be available from here on as well.“

Tottenham have made a solid start this season and are looking to share the goalscoring burden after Harry Kane’s departure.

Now it remains to be seen whether Postecoglou’s side will be able to see Veliz contribute to their run moving forward.