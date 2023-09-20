Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn thinks that Glen Kamara will have to deal with a substantial step up in level in the Championship compared to his stint at Rangers.

Kamara departed Rangers for Leeds during the summer transfer window, ending a four-year spell with the Scottish giants.

He has now slotted into Daniel Farke’s squad at Leeds, but has yet to nail down a spot in the side, with Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu having the manager’s faith.

Ex-Leeds boss Redfearn admits he would have liked to have seen Kamara in Wednesday’s Championship clash at Hull City, which ended 0-0.

Redfearn feels that the level Kamara has been playing at with Rangers is lower than the Championship, which he insists is cut throat and needs players to always be on their game.

“I’d have liked to have seen Glen Kamara [tonight], to just see what he would have been like in that little bit of adversity”, Redfearn explained on BBC Radio Leeds.

“There’s a big difference between playing in Scotland for Rangers and playing in the Championship.

“It’s a lot more cut throat this and you’ve got to be right at it.

“It would have been a good game to throw him in.”

Kamara will be hoping for the vote to start this weekend in the Championship when Leeds play host to Watford.