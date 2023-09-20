Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that some players turned down the opportunity to captain Manchester United when he was their manager.

Solskjaer’s decision to appoint Harry Maguire as the club captain just six months after he joined Manchester United still comes under scrutiny.

The defender’s time at Old Trafford has gone from bad to worse and Bruno Fernandes eventually took up the leadership role formally at the start of the ongoing season.

However, Solskjaer conceded that there were players who were offered the captaincy and they turned it down, which disappointed the then Manchester United manager.

The Norwegian does not believe he was thrown under the bus by the players towards the end of his reign but conceded that he was left sad by some of the players refusing to train and the lies that were told after he left Old Trafford.

Asked if he felt that he was thrown under the bus by the Manchester United squad, the Norwegian told The Athletic: “No. Not really.

“Some weren’t as good as their own perception of themselves.

“I won’t name names, but I was very disappointed when a couple turned down the chance to be captain.

“I was also disappointed when others said they wouldn’t play or train because they wanted to force their way out.

“There was stuff in the media after I left about how I treated some players, which were complete lies, but I had a solid, honest relationship with most of them.”

Manchester United finished third and second in the Premier League in the two full seasons Solskjaer was their manager.