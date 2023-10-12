Tam McManus is of the view that if Hibernian can continue their unbeaten run in their upcoming games against Rangers and Celtic, then everyone will start to believe in Nick Montgomery.

After a series of disappointing results, Hibs decided to sack Lee Johnson and appointed Montgomery as his successor at Easter Road.

Montgomery has managed to knit a five-match unbeaten run after taking charge of Hibs and his side managed a 2-2 draw against rivals Hearts at Tynecastle despite trailing in the game by two goals on Saturday.

McManus thinks that the game against Hearts was Montgomery’s toughest test so far as Hibs manager and he pointed out that if he can manage to come out unbeaten from the next two games against Rangers and Celtic, everyone will start believing in him.

The former Hibernian star thinks if Rangers fail to appoint a new manager before the Hibs game, then Montgomery might have a chance to get a good result out of the Gers chaos.

“He’s unbeaten as boss and the fixtures have been kind to him so far as last Saturday was the biggest test and he came through that”, McManus wrote in his Daily Record column.

“Hibs now have Rangers at Ibrox then Celtic at home and it doesn’t come more difficult than that.

“If he can come through this spell unbeaten Hibs will really start to believe that Montgomery is the man and the real deal.

“The Ibrox side may have a new manager by then and it will give them a boost.

“But if not that will play into Montgomery’s hands and there will be a real opportunity to make the most of that bit of chaos.”

Rangers are undefeated in their last six games against Hibs and it remains to be seen whether Montgomery will be able to get a positive result out of their game at Ibrox on 21st October.