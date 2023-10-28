Celtic legend Pat Bonner thinks the Bhoys’ energy levels were well down at Hibernian, which was a hangover from Champions League action on Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were favourites to take all three points from their Scottish Premiership trip to Easter Road on Saturday afternoon.

Despite having good chances to score and hitting the crossbar though, Celtic were held to a 0-0 draw which hands Rangers the chance to close the gap when they play on Sunday.

Bhoys legend Bonner believes too many players were operating at a lower energy level than they managed on Wednesday night against Atletico Madrid.

He also stressed that Paulo Bernardo, who started for Celtic, did not do enough to show he should start regularly.

“There was certainly a hangover from Wednesday night”, Bonner said on BBC Sportsound.

“The energy levels were down, there was too many players – Kyogo, [Luis] Palma and [Daizen] Maeda – who didn’t perform.

“Bernardo didn’t do too much in the game to show why he would be in the team – even with [Reo] Hatate injured – they missed him.”

Celtic boss Rodgers is now still waiting for his first win at Easter Road, with two draws and two defeats against Hibs during his time in charge of the Bhoys.