Former Everton defender Conor Coady believes that the Toffees players can still stay focused on matters on the pitch despite off the pitch turmoil.

The Merseyside club have been going through a rough phase off the pitch having been handed a ten-point deduction following a breach of the Premier League’s sustainability rules.

While the Toffees prepare to appeal the decision, the off pitch matters could worry the club’s players and distort their focus.

Reflecting on his time at Everton last season, Coady insisted that things were like that last year as well but he and the other players focused on their football, their training and their manager, indicating that the Toffees stars can do the same now.

“It’s been going on for a while now”, Coady told the BBC’s Football Daily.

“When the stories were coming out last year we were saying: ‘I wonder what’s going to happen.’ But you don’t really know the ins and outs of it as a player.

“You concentrate on your football, you concentrate on training, you concentrate on the manager.

“As a player, you try to just focus on what’s in front of you. There’s nothing really you can do with what goes on upstairs.

“The lads in the Everton dressing room will be the same now.

“They will be looking at it saying: ‘We’ve had a good start to the season. Whatever’s happening above our heads is happening. We can’t really affect that.'”

For a player, Coady believes, it is best to stay away from it and let the people upstairs take care of things off the pitch.

“People upstairs at Everton will try to sort things out, but from a player’s point of view, you try your best not to get dragged into it as much as you can.”

Clubs such as Leeds United and Leicester City, who were relegated last season, could seek compensation following Everton’s punishment.