Luton Town would like to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Victor Nelsson on loan from Galatasaray in the January transfer window, but the player needs convincing.

The 25-year-old had been an important member of Okan Buruk’s side before the arrival of Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham, but has lost his place to the Colombia international.

He is currently being linked with a move away from Turkey, with Galatasaray having chalked out a plan regarding his future.

Galatasaray are keen on sending Nelsson out on loan in January to one of Europe’s top five leagues as they plot to increase his value for the summer.

Tottenham are continuing to show interest in Nelsson and a loan could suit the club, but they face competition from Luton, according to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor).

The relegation battlers want to sign Nelsson on loan until the end of the season and Galatasaray are positive about the idea.

However, Nelsson will need convincing as he is unsure about joining a side involved in a relegation battle.

Joining Tottenham could prove to be a far more attractive proposition for the centre-back.

Galatasaray have plans to sell Nelsson at the end of the season but believe that regular football from January until the end of the season will help in increasing the player’s value.