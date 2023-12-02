Juventus are considering signing Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan in the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Van de Beek has become a fringe player in the Manchester United squad this season and recently insisted that he is likely to seek a move in January.

The Dutchman wants to play more football going forward and his chances at Old Trafford have been few and far between.

Juventus are in the market for midfielders after two of their players – Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli – were handed bans for doping and betting, respectively.

And according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Juve), Van de Beek has emerged as a target for the Turin outfit.

Juventus are considering making a move to land the midfielder on loan from Manchester United in January.

They are prepared to insert an option to buy as part of the deal to take Van de Beek to Italy.

The Dutchman is one of the players Manchester United are looking to offload in the January transfer window.

He was on the chopping block last summer as well and the scenario is the same for next month as well.