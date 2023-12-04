Crystal Palace have received a big boost to their hopes of signing Hugo Ekitike as Paris Saint-Germain are now prepared to loan him out, according to the South London Press.

Palace were one of a number of clubs keen on landing Ekitike in the summer transfer window, but the attacker stayed put at the Parc des Princes.

The Eagles want to add a striker in January, however have been focused on loan arrivals, something which seemed to put a move for Ekitike in doubt as PSG have been keen to sell rather than loan.

Now in a boost for the Eagles, Ekitike will be made available on a loan deal in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.

Crystal Palace could now launch a swoop to try to bring Ekitike to Selhurst Park as they remain keen to sign him.

However, the Eagles could well face competition for the hitman.

Ekitike was chased by a number of clubs in the summer and is sure to present an appealing option in January.

The striker has struggled for game time in Paris this season, clocking just one appearance in Ligue 1 for the club.