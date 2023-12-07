Nottingham Forest are prepared to let Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna leave the club in next month’s transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Worrall and McKenna have been excluded from training with the first team, with their training sessions scheduled at a different time from their team-mates and on different pitches.

It is unclear why the defensive duo have been excluded from the first team group, but was is clear is that they can leave next month.

Forest are ready to offload both Worrall and McKenna when the transfer window swings open for business in January.

Neither defender has been a big part of Steve Cooper’s plans at the City Ground this season, with Worrall managing just six Premier League appearances and McKenna five.

With Worrall and McKenna available to leave, it remains to be seen if clubs will come forward to make offers for their services in January.

Forest are currently on a run of poor form in the Premier League and the position of boss Steve Cooper is firmly under the microscope.

Cooper is expected to take charge of Nottingham Forest this weekend when they face Wolves, but he may not survive a loss against Gary O’Neil’s men.