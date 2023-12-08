AC Milan held positive talks with the representatives of Newcastle United and West Ham target Serhou Guirassy on Thursday and he is now their top target for the January transfer window.

16 goals in eleven Bundesliga appearances this season for Stuttgart have turned heads towards Guirassy ahead of the January transfer window.

Clubs looking for goalscorers this winter are scrambling to find a way to sign him and Newcastle and West Ham are amongst his Premier League admirers, while Manchester United have also been linked.

AC Milan’s head scout Geoffrey Moncada recently travelled to Germany to hold direction conversations with Guirassy and his camp.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, top AC Milan officials held more talks with the forward’s representatives on Thursday.

It has been claimed that the conversations between the two camps have been positive over a potential move in January.

Guirassy would prefer to stay in Germany until the end of the season but AC Milan are trying to convince him to move in January.

A €17.5m release clause means Stuttgart cannot do much if the forward decides to seek a move this winter.

However, AC Milan are worried about Premier League interest in him and are focusing on getting the approval of the player.