Newcastle United will take a late decision on Martin Dubravka’s involvement in their big Champions League game against AC Milan today, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies need a win tonight to have any chance of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League this season.

Newcastle are dealing with injuries to several of their key players including first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope who will not be available until April.

Dubravka has taken his place between the sticks in the last few games and was expected to start against AC Milan tonight.

But it has been claimed that the goalkeeper is struggling with an illness at the moment and is very much a doubt for the game.

Newcastle are sweating over their goalkeeping options and will take a look at Dubravka’s fitness later today.

Eddie Howe and his staff will make a late decision on whether to play the Slovakian today.

Loris Karius is on standby and will take his place between the sticks if Dubravka is deemed unfit.

The German has played just once for Newcastle, in the EFL Cup final defeat against Manchester United last season.